Icy car rooftops present lurking danger on Indiana highways

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People who haven’t removed snow from the roofs of their cars are driving around with potential danger to other cars.

Indiana State Police told I-Team 8 we’re smack dab in the window after a storm for when this issue can be dangerous.

“Two or three days later is when that ice is starting to melt a little bit enough to release itself from your car as you’re driving down the highway,” said ISP Sgt. John Perrine.

Perrine has seen it happen first hand.

“It can be terrifying. It happens fast,” Perrine said.

ISP posted pictures of shattered windshields to social media showing what can happen.

“If you hit it, it’s going to cause damage to your vehicle, but your instinct may be to try to swerve around it, which could cause other, even more serious, consequences,” Perrine said.

I went to a bridge over I-65 northbound to see if I could find anyone with snow on their roofs.

“A lot of our experience is that they come off of the tops of semi-trailers,” Perrine said.

I-Team 8 saw that first hand. In the span of eight seconds, we saw three semis with varying degrees of ice and snow on top.

“We also recognize that’s almost an impossible thing for a semi driver to clean off is the top of a semi-trailers,” Perrine said. “So, I think it’s really important this time of year for other drivers to recognize that there could be chunks of ice on top of those semis, and maybe we need to give them extra room and not be so close to them.”

Perrine said you could get a ticket and be financially responsible for damage done to another car.

The easiest way to avoid this issue is to simply clear off the top of your car after it snows.