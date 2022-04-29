I-Team 8

IMPD arrests 2 security guards after woman’s shooting at bar

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police investigating a woman’s death after being shot at a bar have made two arrests not directly tied to her death.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says two men involved with security at JD’s Pub, Jordan Morris, 32, and Cameron Lumpkin-Weremay, 22, are facing charges.

Bar patron Deja Morse, 27, died April 2 when the car taking her to the hospital after the shooting was involved in a crash.

According to an affidavit provided by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, Lumpkin-Weremay owns Chosen Protection Services, a security guard agency that is not licensed in the state of Indiana. Court documents show the company employed three guards, including Morris. Investigators say both men were working security for JD’s Pub on the night Morse was shot.

Police found a video of Morris and Lumpkin-Weremay at the bar, armed with handguns and rifles. They say Morris had an active protective order against him, prohibiting him from carrying firearms.

“For security guards who are carrying firearms, we want you to do it safely, we want you to do it to the limits of the law,” IMPD Officer William Young said. “But again, the more concerning part is they weren’t licensed to act as a security agency.”

Morris is charged with misdemeanor invasion of privacy on April 22 and a warrant is out for his arrest. Lumpkin-Weremay is charged with one count of working as a security guard without a license.

“When you’re operating a business, we want you to do it the right way, by the limits of the law. And hopefully, if you’re doing it that way, it would deter any type of violent crime,” Young said.

IMPD detectives tell I-Team 8 that JD’s Pub did not have liquor or entertainment license. The pub is closed indefinitely. I-Team 8 ran into new owners of a completely different business moving into the former pub.

The arrests come as Crime Stoppers made a public call for help with policing bars around Indy.

“We do pay attention to the bar scenes. However, it’s a community collaborative effort,” Young said. “We can’t be everywhere. We can’t be everywhere, every day, every night.”

Police say the cases of Morris and Lumpkin-Weremay are separate investigations from the homicide of Morse.

IMPD says the men have not been booked and mugshots were not immediately available.

IMPD has not released information regarding who shot Morse.