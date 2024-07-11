IMPD: Security cameras ‘changed the game with solving crime’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday told I-Team 8 the majority of their solved crimes are now using surveillance video.

A lot of that video is coming from their B-Link system, which gives the department real-time access to private security cameras owned by businesses.

“It’s totally changed the game with solving crime,” said IMPD Officer Amanda Hibschman.

Security cameras are nearly everywhere, and IMPD has access to hundreds across Indianapolis though B-Link. “Over 90 business partners and over 375 cameras actively in use,” Hibschman said.

Officers tap into nearby cameras in the system when a serious violent crime happens.

“We can see it in real time when it’s occurring. We can relay that information to officers in the area who can make quick apprehension of suspects in cases, and then detectives can go back and view video of crimes that have occurred to help identify suspects, figure out how they flood the area,” Hibschman said.

IMPD says it’s even helping them prevent crime before it happens. “Oftentimes, our officers have been able to interrupt violent crimes before they can actually occur, and we’ve been able to take weapons from violent offenders,” Hibschman said.

They also say it’s become a deterrent for criminals. “I do think that having cameras out there and having these criminals know that we have all these cameras out there has dramatically helped in the decrease in violent crime,” Hibschman said.

People have security camera systems at their homes can register it into the B-Link system. Police won’t have livestreaming access, but, if a crime happens on a street, they can check for cameras at linked homes so officers will know where to go to get video of the crime.

Previous coverage