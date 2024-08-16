IMPD honors fallen Officer Jake Laird 20 years after his death

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dozens of officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department gathered in prayer Friday to honor fallen Officer Jake Laird, who died in the line of duty 20 years ago.

Sunday marks 20 years since Laird died in the line of duty.

“The last thing Jake said to me was, ‘I love you Mom,’ said Debbie Laird, Jake’s mom. “I’ve always believed that God knew what was coming, but he also knew I would need the sound of those last words to withstand the news that we would soon receive.”

Debbie spoke to the crowd of officers, some of whom were injured in the same hail of gunfire in the middle of the night that killed Jake.

“We cannot imagine the stress and trauma that you endured that night, yet despite your own struggles, you have remained strong for us and we are beyond grateful to you,” Debbie said.

One of those officers was Timothy Conley, who was the first officer shot. He shared what made Jake so special in his eyes.

“He had an infectious smile. That he was a former Marine. That he was bigger than life,” Conley said.

Conley has vowed to make sure that everyone remembers the sacrifice Jake made, including future generations.

“I have 5 grandchildren standing behind me. None of them were born when I was shot, but all of them know about Jake Laird,” Conley said.

Debbie reminded the crowd of officers that some good did come from his death, including Indiana’s red flag law (also known as the Jake Laird Law), which can take guns from people with mental health issues, like the man who killed Jake, and the Jake Laird Memorial Fund, which has now given out more than $1.3 million in grants to law enforcement and fire department agencies across Indiana.

“Maybe we’ve all learned just how precious life really is and fully understand we are not guaranteed tomorrow,” Debbie said. “Maybe all of us live our lives with a little more kindness and understanding of others.”