I-Team 8

IMPD: New numbers show gun violence going down in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a violent July 4th weekend, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is providing some hope. New numbers provided by IMPD show homicides are down by nearly 10% this year compared to this same time last year.

“The state of Indiana expressly prohibits local units of government from having any authority, any authority, to have greater gun safety restrictions, greater common sense gun safety laws on the books than are permitted by state law. It is incredibly frustrating,” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said.

According to IMPD, there have been a total of 114 homicides so far this year. I-Team 8 is finding at least 95 of those homicides were a result of gun violence. At this time last year, there were 127 homicides.

Hogsett says the city is pouring in an additional $45 million to be split over three years to go towards grassroots organizations combating gun violence. Hogsett says the city is also spending $9 million on hiring 200 more police officers and $30 million on mental health resources. Still, Hogsett says, the money only goes so far.

“[The laws] in my estimation don’t go far enough,” explained Hogsett. “To do anything that would get the guns out of the hands of people who have no business possessing them.”

IMPD says the number of nonfatal shootings have decreased by 11% this year.

Hogsett will be announcing which grassroots organizations have received additional city funding, as well as how to apply for it on Wednesday.