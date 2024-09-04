IMPD officer arrested, suspended following accusations of child molestation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis police officer is in custody after he was accused of multiple counts of child molestation.

Online jail records show that 35-year-old Kamal Bola, a 6-year veteran with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, was arrested in Hendricks County late Tuesday night.

On Tuesday, the child molestation claims against Bola were reported to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office. Following an investigation, Bola was interviewed and taken into custody.

He faces preliminary charges of three counts of child molestation involving a child under 14 and one count of public voyeurism.

He is currently being held without bond, the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office said later Wednesday morning.

Bola was said to be off-duty at the time of the incident.

IMPD Chief Chris Bailey said in a statement Wednesday morning that the claims against Bola are “disturbing and entirely unacceptable.”

“Children must be able to trust that those in positions of authority will protect them at all times. We demand the highest standards of conduct from our officers, both on and off duty. These allegations represent a severe breach of trust the community places in law enforcement. Our thoughts are with the victim and their family. Ensuring the safety of our community, especially our most vulnerable members, is and will remain our highest priority,” Bailey said.

IMPD says Bola was suspended following his arrest pending a “recommendation of termination” to the IMPD Civilian Police Merit Board. The department has not announced any future meetings of the board.

Wednesday’s suspension and recommendation for termination came just weeks after police arrested IMPD Sgt. Javed Richards on child pornography charges.

In January, police arrested IMPD officer Paul Humphrey who’s accused of having a sexual relationship with a minor.

Kim Simon is law enforcement training director at Strategies for Youth, a national organization that trains law enforcement to interact with youths. “When you have individuals in roles of authority and a lot of autonomy and independence, potential for that violation of trust exists.”

She says officers committing child sex crimes isn’t isolated to Indianapolis and says there are ways departments can improve their systems. “We have to be vigilant. Make sure we have excellent training, very thorough background vetting, and ongoing supervision, reinforcing of acceptable conduct with swift and severe responses when conduct goes sideways.”

Her biggest advice to minors: “Any adult that does anything to make you feel uncomfortable, awkward, pressures or anyway makes you feel unsafe. You need to trust your gut and go to another trusted adult and share that information.”

Help is available for victims of domestic violence. Below is a list of suggested resources on the Domestic Violence Network website:

