IMPD: officer shot carjacking suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer on Sunday shot a carjacking suspect at the corner of East 11th Street and North Kealing Avenue on the city’s near east side.

Police said it happened at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. Officers said they were investigating another case when a woman ran up to them. The woman said someone jumped in her car when she was in it and held her at gunpoint. The suspect told her to drive around the neighborhood. That’s when she spotted the officers, stopped her car, and got out.

“The female driver of the car, there’s no information that she knew the suspect,” said Kendale Adams, deputy chief for IMPD. “She was totally surprised by this individual that jumped in her car and threatened her with a gun,”

According to police, an officer told the man in the vehicle to put his hands up. Investigators believe he pointed his handgun at nearby officers and a bystander. That’s when an officer shot him.

Police said they still wouldn’t let go of his gun. A stun gun was used, and officers had to pry the weapon out of the suspect’s hand and pull him out of the vehicle.

Neighbors told News 8 that they heard two gunshots.

IMPD Chief Chris Bailey was on the scene.

“No cops leaves their house wanting to ever use deadly force against another human being,” Bailey said.

The victim and the police officer were not injured. The suspect is in critical but stable condition at a local hospital.

“Although this could have been much more tragic, where we are today is a blessing,” Bailey said.

This marks the 12th police shooting this year.