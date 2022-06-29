I-Team 8

IMPD on permitless carry: 15 categories preclude some from carrying handguns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — To carry a handgun in Indiana until Friday, people will need a carry license.

Then, everything changes.

“I’m praying for the officers, I really am,” said Ronald Covington, a pastor who organized a community meeting in Indianapolis to address crime in the city.

One of Covington’s biggest concerns is the number of guns on the streets. He told I-Team 8 that he has a permit to carry a firearm; however he is not a fan of the new permitless carry law.

“I think we have too many guns in the hands of the wrong people. I just thought it was a bad decision honestly,” Covington said.

Every year, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department trains its officers on new laws, and, this year, permitless carry was at the top of the list. So, what is the biggest concern of Police Chief Randal Taylor? “I think that people will think it is just free-for-all, and that anyone can carry, and that there will not be a consequence to that, and that is just not the case. There are still 15 categories that will preclude you from carrying a weapon.”

Taylor added, “There are a number of them that we will not have direct access to right at that time. Things like being dishonorably discharged from the military.”

The IMPD chief also says that some domestic violence and stalking charges are not always available from the courts at a moment’s notice and would require some research.

Doug Carter, superintendent of Indiana State Police, had told Indiana lawmakers considering the law earlier this year that more than 10,000 applications for carry permits were denied in 2021.

Without a state permit system in place, IMPD is preparing for an influx of firearms in public. Taylor said of the officers, “Honestly, they are a little nervous about it.”

The IMPD chief says the silver lining to the new law is the added penalties for violations of the law.

Categories of people not allowed permitless carry

IMPD provided this list of the 15 categories that will preclude a person from carrying a weapon with Indiana’s permitless carry law takes effect Friday.