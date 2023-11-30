IMPD pursuit of suspected ATM thieves results in vehicle fire on I-65

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are on the lookout for two men suspected of trying to steal an ATM early Thursday morning.

I-Team 8 senior investigative reporter Richard Essex obtained video from a business across the street from the incident. IMPD says the incident occurred at a PNC bank in the 4000 block of South East street.

From the video, the first attempt to pull the ATM from the building failed, so the thieves backed up their pickup truck and tried again. From the surveillance camera audio, a motor can be heard idling and metal clanking right before the thieves makes a second attempt, which failed to free the ATM from it’s secured position. On the third attempt, the sound of a motor racing and tires squealing dominate the audio. The third attempt also failed, and this time, the thieves decided it was time to hit the road.

“Well I can tell you this is not something that we see everyday. This is something our officers don’t see. This is like something out of a movie. I don’t know what these individuals were thinking. Maybe they watched a movie and saw this happen before. We will not tolerate it, obviously,” said William Young, public information officer for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police believe there were two men inside the truck. They were spotted just a few minutes after leaving the bank parking lot by police. IMPD officers gave chase, but determined speeds were too dangerous and called off the pursuit.

The pickup truck was spotted on fire at 5:45 a.m. on I-65 near Southport Road. With all of the bank parking lot tire spinning, a police chase may have been more than the truck could handle. The fire slowed traffic for over an hour, while the two men are still on the run.

“Those officers did canvas the area. A perimeter was set up to find those suspects. However, they were not located,” said Young

The thieves were able to pry open the machine, exposing the wires and electronic circuitry used to dispense cash. The metal that held the machine in place littered the parking lot. Bank staff examined the machine to make sure the attempted ATM withdrawal was unsuccessful.

There are many video cameras surrounding the bank and ATM. Police hope the video will point them to the suspects.