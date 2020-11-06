IMPD releases video of police shooting in September, 1st images from body cameras

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Video released Thursday by Indianapolis Metro Police Department is a combination of images taken from an officer’s body worn camera and several surveillance cameras.

Police Chief Randal Taylor said the video is the first of a police shooting captured on new body-worn cameras.

On Sept. 20, police were called to a near-eastside apartment complex to break up an argument that had started online and spilled over into a parking lot. For 30 minutes verbal insults flew back and forth, until Keondra Bailey took out a handgun and fired one shot that hit an 18-year-old woman in the arm. Police were just a few feet away. They took cover right as the first shot was fired and then moved closer.

The surveillance video shows, T’arel Justice, wearing a red hoodie, take a few steps back, pull out a gun and returned fire. The bullet hit a 38-year-old woman in the chest.

Justice took off running and got into a car and fired at police.

IMPD Officer Marshall Berkibile fired one shot and hit Justice. People were running in all directions. At the time, police on the scene didn’t know who had been shot or if there was another gunman. In sound from the video, an unidentified police officer is yelling at people running from the scene.

“Keep crawling. Keep your hands where I can see them. Stop! Stop now! Keep your hands out, keep your hands out, keep you hands out,” said the unidentified officer.

The video shows two more officers, with their guns drawn, emerge from a treeline and head for Justice. He was out his car and on the ground. An unidentified IMPD officer then said, “Is there anybody else in that car? No. You are shot in this arm? I need you to roll to your left.”

The unidentified officer went on to say, “He’s got a gunshot wound but it doesn’t look like it went in all the way.”

At the time of the shooting, not every officer had been issued body-worn cameras. The department expects to have cameras for every cop by the end of November.

Taylor said the department will post all video that is allowed by law of police shootings and other critical incidents.