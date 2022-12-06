I-Team 8

IMPD stops responding to gunshot detection alerts

INDANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said they are entering phase six of their gunshot detection test program.

The last part of the test period is centered around analyzing the data obtained from the last few months of use, so that means they will no longer be responding to alerts in real time.

Researchers at IUPUI will be looking at every instance it was used to answer major questions.

“How many alerts did we have? How many times did we find something when we went there? How many times did we have a positive interaction? How many times did we render aid?” IMPD officer Matthew Thomas said.

IMPD told I-Team 8 they’ve seen benefits of the system in helping solve crime and also their ability to fortify bonds with the community.

“If our officers can get there and have a positive interaction and hear the concerns of someone on a street where there were gunshots, that’s a win,” Thomas said.

Right now, IMPD is going to revert back to the original method of investigating reports of shots fired and they need you in the community to help them do that.

“We will continue to respond to your calls for 911 about gunshots. This happened before gunshot detection and its happening after. We’re going to continue to respond, but we need you to call us with detailed information,” Thomas said.

The test period for the gunshot detection system didn’t cost the tax payers any money.

IMPD said they will go through the final report generated by IUPUI to help determine if the system fits the needs of Indianapolis. That is when they will ask one of the three companies involved in the test for quotes for how much it would cost tax payers to implement the system full time.