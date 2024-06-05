IMPD urges teens to avoid gun violence this summer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is urging teenagers to be safe this summer and avoid gun violence.

IMPD is concerned about teen safety this summer in part because of how many teens have been victims of gun violence already this year.

Not being able to resolve conflicts is one of the main drivers of teen gun violence, which is why IMPD has a message for kids who might be thinking about picking up a gun this summer.

Hunter said, “Take a step back and talk about it. Think about your actions before you do it. One poor decision can make your whole life be completely different.”

From January through the end of May, 37 teens have been victims of nonfatal gun violence in Indianapolis.

IMPD Officer Alyssa Hunter, “One child injured is one child too many.”

This summer, IMPD said, it need parents to be very involved in their teenagers’ lives. “Be in your child’s business. See what they’re doing. See who they’re hanging out with. Please monitor that. Monitor their social media. Check their phones. Any way you can to see what they’re doing,” Hunter said.

With school out, IMPD realizes kids will have a lot of time on their hands, so the police are doing their part to help provide structure for those kids this summer.

“We have the PAL (Police Athletic & Activities League) club, which actually offers opportunities to be involved in sports throughout the summer. We actually have the teen academy, which is going on from June 17 through June 21. They’ll be able to participate in some activities with police officers. Get some coaching from them, learn how to resolve conflict.”

For more information on the PAL club and the teen academy, call at the Indy Public Safety Foundation at 317-327-3187 or email it at indypal@indypsf.org.

For anyone with guns in their home, IMPD says, they can swing by the nearest district headquarters to get free gun locks, so teens can’t accidentally or intentionally hurt someone.