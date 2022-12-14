I-Team 8

Indiana Democratic Party to give FTX CEO’s donation to charity

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Democratic Party will give a donation from embattled FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to charity.

An I-Team 8 review of documents with the Federal Election Commission found Bankman-Fried donated $9,756.20 to the Indiana Democratic Congressional Victory Committee on August 31, 2022.

Bankman-Fried made donations of the same amount to 10 other state-level Democratic groups on the same date.

Federal prosecutors charged Bankman-Fried with a host of crimes surrounding the collapse of FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange.

Investigators say he intentionally deceived customers and investors to enrich himself and others, while playing a central role in the company’s multibillion-dollar collapse.

On Tuesday, prosecutors also accused Bankman-Fried of making “tens of millions of dollars” of illegal campaign contributions.

A spokesperson for the Indiana Democratic Party tells I-Team 8 that the party will donate the money to charity.