Indiana Economic Development Corporation seeking money for projects

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Economic Development Corporation is asking for $293,000,000 for land purchases.

“There is momentum and there is hockey stick momentum,” Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb said on Thursday. “We are operating in a straight up scenario in term of economic development and we will continue to take that posture.”

Holcomb told NEWS 8 he believes the millions of taxpayer dollars used by IEDC are helping drive economic development in the state, but he is short on details on how the money is spent.

As I-Team 8 first reported on Friday morning, The first $100 million is incentives for a project valued at $4.1 billion and would employ 2,700 people. The second request is $80 million in incentives for a project valued at $3.1 billion and employ 800 workers.

I-Team 8’s Senior Investigative Reporter Richard Essex asked the Indiana Economic Development Corporation to clarify.

A spokesperson for IEDC sent the following statement: “I can’t comment on any state budget committee items that are tied to potential projects since those aren’t public yet.”

The Citizens Action Coalition issued a report this week questioning the transparency of IEDC’s use of millions of dollars. On the Citizen Action Coalition’s website, Executive Director Kerwin Olsen posted the following statement:

“It’s evident that the IEDC and the state put the cart before the horse. We urge the state to hit the pause button and conduct a robust and transparent process with communities, the public.”

Holcomb responded to the question of transparency as it relates to the LEAP District, a huge industrial project in Boone County. as well as ongoing IEDC projects.

“I would say that any question that has to do with water should be directed to the IFA, any question that has to do with economic development should be directed to the IEDC,” Holcomb said. “They work in tandem obviously.”

According to the IEDC website, Holcomb is the chairman of the board and attended the IEDC meeting on Thursday.

IEDC will have to present their case for this money to Indiana’s State Budget Committee. The committee is comprised of four members of the general assembly, two Republicans and two Democrats from both chambers. They are scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Indiana Statehouse’s Ways and Means Committee room.