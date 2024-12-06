How cuts to federal spending could impact Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The plans of the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump to cut federal spending could impact Indiana.

The recently-announced Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, is expected to work with Republican leaders to slash federal regulations and significantly reduce spending, whether by executive action or through the budget process.

U.S. Rep. André Carson, an Indiana Democrat, said, “I’m all for government efficiency, but we can improve government efficiency without cutting programs that Hoosiers rely on.”

Over the past two fiscal years, Carson and a fellow Indiana Democrat, U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan, have drawn nearly $60 million in federal funds to Indiana through Community Project Funding, formerly known as earmarks. These earmarks allow members of Congress to directly support specific projects.

The projects Carson secured money for in 2023 included nearly $5 million for the Indianapolis Airport Master Plan, $5 million for the downtown Market Street reconstruction, and $1 million for job training at the RecycleForce recycling facility in Indianapolis.

Carson said he’s “concerned” these funds could be a target for federal budget cuts. “I think it’s important to recognize that the role of government is different than the role of business. The role of government is to provide services to the people and a social safety net.”

“Looking at ways in which to make the government more efficient is a conversation I’m welcome to participate in,” Carson said. “But, I don’t think we should or can do it on the backs of everyday Americans and everyday Hoosiers.”

Nationally, earmarks totaled $24.4 billion over the last two fiscal years, and another $14.6 billion has been designated for 8,098 projects in fiscal year 24.

I-Team 8 reached out to all members of Indiana’s congressional delegation to ask what cuts DOGE should focus on.

A spokesperson for Sen. Todd Young, a Republican, said that he “believes the incoming Trump Administration and Republican majority should work together on meaningful spending reforms.”

While the office of another Republican, Rep. Victoria Spartz, said that she’s “working on the fraud waste and abuse in health care.”