Indiana Fever fans react to racist comment controversy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In the 11 years she’s been playing basketball, Connecticut Sun player Alyssa Thomas says, she’s never experienced the racist comments she’s experiencing from Indiana Fever fans.

“I’ve never experienced the racial comments from the Indiana fan base. It’s unacceptable honestly. And yeah there’s no place for it. We’ve been professional throughout the whole thing but I’ve never been called the things I’ve been called.”

WISHTV.com first reported on the comments from Thomas on Thursday morning, after the Sun beat the Fever on Wednesday night in Connecticut and eliminated the Indiana team from the WNBA playoffs.

The comment from Thomas sparked a heated discussion. Her coach, supporting Thomas, shared a post on the X platform that this abuse should stop.

After the game, Fever Coach Christie Sides didn’t address the racism directly but said players were receiving hurtful comments. “There’s a lot of hateful hurtful speech out there, and it’s unacceptable for any of these guys. This is basketball and their jobs, and they’re just doing the best they can.”

The WNBA issued a post on the X platform, saying the league “will not tolerate racist, derogatory, or threatening comments made about players, teams, and anyone affiliated with the league,” and will involve law enforcement as necessary.

Fever fans say enough is enough. Gracie Zickmund said, “I feel like there’s a huge impact because it’s not just Indiana; in general, it’s everywhere.”

Outside Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday, two Black Fever fans played basketball. Samuel Nettles said of the racist comments, “I think it’s bad, and a lot of that is blamed on our losses.”

Nettles said racist comments make Fever fans look bad. “Let’s stop it. A lot of it can be blamed on frustration. Caitlyn Clark is doing a lot out here, and I don’t think we should say this and that. Let’s push this because were going to the championship!”

Nettles’ friend Corey Arnett says racism isn’t new. “I deal with it as well. I’m to the point where I just brush it off and keep going.”