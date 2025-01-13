Indiana man arrested for Jan. 6 Capitol riot faces asylum hearing after arrest in Canada

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A fugitive from Indiana convicted for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol, now under arrest in Canada, will have a hearing on Wednesday.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) told News 8 it arrested Antony Vo without incident last Monday on the four-year anniversary of the Capitol attack.

I-Team 8 was the first to interview Vo after he refused to serve his nine-month prison sentence for joining the Capitol mob. Then I-Team 8 broke the news Vo escaped to Canada to seek asylum.

Vo admitted he had no intention of turning himself in to serve his sentence, believing President-elect Donald Trump would issue a full pardon to every January 6 defendant.

“I have no reason to doubt that President Trump is a man of his word,” Vo said in November.

A spokesperson for the CBSA said there was no record of Vo entering the country at an “official port of entry”.

The attorney handling Vo’s refugee claim, Oluwadamilola Asuni, told I-Team 8 that Vo’s hearing on Wednesday is related to his asylum claim and should not lead to criminal charges in Canada.

Asuni expects authorities to decide whether Vo will remain detained. Even under arrest, Asuni believes Vo could continue through the refugee process.

The CBSA, which assesses the admissibility of people entering Canada, says it has a legal obligation to remove all foreign nationals who are inadmissible to Canada. Asuni said if Vo is found inadmissible, he will most likely be transported back to the U.S., where he’s still wanted on a federal warrant.

Vo missing an initial interview in the asylum process, and his criminal history, may have played a factor in Canadian authorities arresting him, Asuni said.

It’s unclear how the arrest will affect Vo’s refugee status, but Asuni does not believe it will impact whether Vo is granted asylum.

Since escaping his prison sentence in the U.S., Vo has come to believe a government conspiracy caused the chaos during the certification of the 2020 presidential vote.

He’s called for members of the Jan. 6 Committee to be imprisoned and said the actions of U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan, who presided over his case and others, amount to treason.

Antony’s mother, Annie Vo, was with him during the Capitol breach. Her criminal case is still ongoing, with a trial scheduled March 10. She did not escape to Canada with her son.