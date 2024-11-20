Indiana January 6th fugitive expects pardon from Trump

WASHINGTON D.C., USA - JANUARY 6: US President Donald Trumps supporters gather outside the Capitol building in Washington D.C., United States on January 06, 2021. Pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol as lawmakers were set to sign off Wednesday on President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory in what was supposed to be a routine process headed to Inauguration Day. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For more than five months, Antony Vo has been on the run, a fugitive wanted on a federal warrant.

The Indiana man hopes that will change January 20, 2025, after President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office for his second term in the White House.

I spoke to Vo via Zoom after Trump’s victory over Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. He did not tell me his exact location, but did say he expects to get a pardon.

“Yeah, I do,” Vo told me. “I have no reason to doubt that President Trump is a man of his word, and he will make extreme efforts to pardon all of us.”

His ‘us’ is every person criminally charged as a result of January 6th.

Vo was a student at I.U. Bloomington when he joined the “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, D.C. that turned into the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

A federal judge ordered Vo to serve 9 months in prison after he was convicted on charges from the riot.

Vo refused to report to the Federal Bureau of Prisons on June 14, 2024, leading authorities to issue a new warrant for his arrest.

Vo admits he and his mother, Annie Vo, were in the Capitol that day, but claims he never personally witnessed any violence and thought police were letting demonstrators into the building.

“I really thought that the police were keeping their oaths to the constitution and were stepping aside to let us exercise our constitutionally guaranteed rights,” Vo told me. “I thought it was totally permitted.”

Prosecutors have also filed charges against Annie Vo. Her case is still pending.

Vo believes Trump should — and will — grant pardons to everyone charged in the Jan. 6 riot, even those who may have participated in violence.

“I think at a fundamental level, like at a foundational level, the whole January 6 thing is just so politicized and corrupted,” Vo said. “I think that we’re entirely misrepresented. We’re basically entrapped and treated like very differently than any other protesters.”

Vo tells me he blames a government conspiracy for the chaos during the certification of the 2020 presidential vote.

He’s also called for members of the January 6th Committee to be imprisoned, and said the actions of U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan, who presided over his case and others, amount to treason.

“The people that participated in (Jan. 6) by and large, were for the democratic process of just ensuring the election was right, and the people who basically prevented us from doing so are, in my opinion, the ones that are wanting to impede the democratic process,” Vo said in our interview.

Vo says he has applied for refugee status but would not say which country, and applied to be part of the Trump transition team.