Indiana keeps watch for COVID-19 variant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The positivity rate in areas where a new variant of the virus has been detected has increased dramatically.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the mutation allows the virus to spread more easily from person to person. The CDC and other health professional expected the COVID-19 virus to mutate.

Dr. Kristina Box, commissioner of the Indiana State Department of Health, says the state is keeping an eye out for this emerging mutation.

“Today, we do not think it is a more lethal strain as far as severity of illness and increased deaths but certainly much more transmissible people get infected more easily,” Box said Tuesday during Gov. Eric Holcomb’s latest coronavirus briefing.

Indiana reported Thursday a total of 7,391 coronavirus deaths. A total of 482,734 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. According to the Regenstrief Institute, 315,035 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

Box says the state has the ability to test for the new strain and, so far, has not found it here in Indiana. Because the mutation can move from person to person at a much higher rate and spread through the community faster, there is some cause for concern, according to Thomas Dusznski of the Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at IUPUI.

“So, now we have a new mutation that looks like it appeared in the UK. Some of the earlier indications indicated that it is a little bit more virulent and maybe a little bit more infectious than the current strain that we have had,” Duszynski said.

There are reports the variant may infect younger people more than the current strain in the United States. According to the CDC, it’s unclear how disease from this mutation differs from that currently circulating in the U.S. However, the vaccines that are just getting into the community are expected to be effective on the variant. The vaccines are designed to attract the spikes around the virus, which have not changed in this mutation.

“So any mutations right now, we fully expect the vaccine to cover the existing mutations that have occurred in this particular virus,” Duszynski said.

The current commercial COVID-19 tests have detected the mutation. What health professionals don’t know is how long it has been around or how widespread it is, but they expect the numbers to increase as testing increases.

There is still much to learn about this mutation, and health professionals believe the vaccines will be effective but for how long remains unknown.

