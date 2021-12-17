I-Team 8

Indiana lawmakers take on Indianapolis crime issues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — State GOP lawmakers taking Marion County’s crime problem into their own hands.

On Thursday, five Indiana Senate Republicans introduced a series of bills aimed at reducing crime in the capitol city. Make no mistake, this is in response to the city of Indianapolis funding the Bail Project and the record murder rate of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department coverage area.

The five Senate bills come from five Republican senators who represent parts of Indianapolis or other communities in Marion County.

Of the five bills, one requires courts to review arrest warrants before bail is offered. Another restricts charitable organizations, such the Bail Project, from posting bail for people charged with a felony, and requires these organizations to register with Indiana Department of Insurance. Bail and how it’s paid for and set is a big part of the proposed laws.

“The biggest concern that I have heard and a lot of the reporting are about individuals who are violent felons that are getting low bail, reduced bail and are out on our streets and they commit another crime,” said Sen. Mike Young of Indianapolis.

Sen. Aaron Freeman of Indianapolis said, “We are going to eliminate the ability of local governments or any government, if they do give money to a non-for-profit, the non-for-profit is going to be ineligible to post a bond for someone, so any not-for-profit that takes public tax dollars will not be allowed to post bond for somebody to get out of jail.”

The remaining bills create a path for all of the police departments in Marion County to share information and resources; implement stricter standards for electronic monitoring, such as higher fines for an accused person who removes a GPS monitor; and additional staff to oversee the programs.

The final bill creates a pilot program to put more police and resources into high-crime areas.

One Marion County Democrat senator says none of this legislation attacks the root cause of crime.

There was nothing said about how these bills would be paid for.

The General Assembly restarts the first week in January, and the Republicans’ five bills are expected to be heard early, but some changes will be made to the bills before session starts.

News release

Statements

“Today, the Indiana General Assembly announced plans to introduce legislation during the upcoming session designed to address public safety issues impacting residents throughout our state and specifically for those who call Marion County home. The safety and well-being of our families is of the utmost importance to us. In the coming days we will be gathering details about the potential impact of this proposed legislation. We look forward to continuing our efforts of working collaboratively with all members of The Council, our legislators and stakeholders to address this important issue for all Hoosiers.” Maggie A. Lewis, Democrat majority leader on the Indianapolis City-County Council