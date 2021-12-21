I-Team 8

Indiana man sentenced to 60 days of home detention, 3 years probation for role in Jan. 6 riot

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A Greenfield man on Tuesday was sentenced in federal court to 60 days of home detention and 36 months probation for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Israel Tutrow pleaded guilty to two charges for entering the Capitol and had a knife with him while in the building, according to investigators.

United States Federal Judge Amy Jackson admonished Tutrow for lying to the FBI and taking a knife into the Capitol.

Tutrow and co-defendant Joshua Wagner spent 30 minutes inside the building.

Jackson said she believed Tutrow was in Washington D.C. for one reason: to disturb the electoral college count.

She could have sentenced Tutrow to 60 days in federal prison, but took into consideration his current employment as well as positive strides in his physical and mental health and said a sentence in prison would have done more harm than good.