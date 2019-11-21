Indiana refuses to give driver’s license information to federal government

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The state of Indiana will not give its driver’s license data to the federal government.

I-Team 8 learned the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles will refuse the request from the Trump administration to turn over driver’s license information.

On Thursday, Nebraska became the first state to publicly admit it has handed over driver’s license records to the U.S. Census Bureau. The Trump administration says it wants to use the license information in place of the citizenship question that courts blocked from the 2020 census form. The Indiana BMV received the same request, I-Team 8 was told, but will not share its license information. The BMV would not say why it made that decision.

At least a dozen other states have also rejected the request to hand over license records.

This is not the first time an Indiana agency refused to share information with the federal government. In 2017, the Indiana secretary of state refused to give voter data to a Trump-appointed commission investigating claims of voter fraud. Vice President Mike Pence was co-chairman of that commission.