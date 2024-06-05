Search
Indiana regulators set meeting about AES Indiana billing issues

by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission will have a hearing this month on billing issues at AES Indiana.

I-Team 8 has been following the story. Technical upgrades to the AES system led to billing issues for the utility.

AES estimates about 10% of its customers had issues with electric bills; that totals to around 50,000 customers.

The IURC wants the utility to explain why it happened, and when and how it will be fixed.

The hearing is set for 2 p.m. June 17 in the PNC Center. A livestream will be provided.

This story is from a script aired on WISH-TV.

