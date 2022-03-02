I-Team 8

Indiana teacher seen slapping student still gets pension

A Jimtown high school student seen being slapped by a teacher. (WISH Photo)

ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — A former Jimtown High School teacher seen on security video slapping a student is still on track to receive his pension.

In the video, Mike Hosinski slapped the student on Friday, causing the student’s head to hit the back wall.

Hosinki, soon after the incident on Friday, put in an “accelerated retirement request.” The request was granted unanimously by school board members on Monday.

A Baugo Community School Board member says Hosinski is now under criminal investigation, put is still on track to receive his pension.

I-Team 8 looked into why a teacher under criminal investigation would still receive his pension. The team was able to find the Indiana Code stating that the only way Hosinski’s pension would be in jeopardy is if he stole from the school corporation.

Hosinski, a 40-year teaching veteran who announced he would be retiring at the beginning of the school year, qualifies for retirement through the Rule of 85: He is at least 55 years old and has worked at least 30 years.

I-Team 8 learned that even if he did not announce his retirement at the beginning of the school year, resigned, or was fired, he still would receive his pension and that the pension is independent of the school board’s control.

Hosinski is now barred from school grounds.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says their investigation is still ongoing and no charges have been announced.

Baugo Community Schools says they could not disclose what led to the slapping incident due to “state and federal privacy laws.”