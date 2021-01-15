Indiana union worries teachers too far down in Indiana vaccination plan

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 20,000 students, 4,300 teachers and 5,000 staff members in Indiana schools have tested positive for the coronavirus during the current school year.

Teachers as a group are not scheduled to get the vaccine any time soon. According to Indiana’s vaccination plan, people facing the greatest risk of getting the virus will be vaccinated first. Doctors, nurses and essential medical staff have rolled up their sleeves for the jab. Gov. Eric Holcomb warned in Wednesday’s coronavirus briefing that teachers may have to wait a while.

“We are trying to get to everyone as fast as we can but we are starting with the most at risk of death and being hospitalized,” the Republican governor said. “We are moving forward with addressing the most at-risk population in the state of Indiana and working back from that.”

Indiana Department of Health on Thursday reported 40 more Hoosier deaths, for a total of 8,830 in the state dying from COVID-19. A total of 578,494 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. The majority of deaths and cases have involved people 60 and older, health officials have said, and the state has opened vaccinations to people 70 and older so far.

The state vaccination plan has many layers, and Hoosiers by age groups will be among the first vaccinated.

Teachers are not in a high-risk category, and medical studies suggest the virus has less impact on school-age children.

Sally Sloan, executive director of the Indiana chapter of the American Federation of Teachers, told News 8 her union members have been trying to get the governor’s ear to no avail. “Since the state has gone to the age level, you know, going in at 80, 70, 60, then I think that just moves teachers back even further. Although we certainly have teachers in those ages’ groups, we certainly have the younger teachers and, you know, I think the data would show that they need as much protection as the older teachers. If you are in the classroom, you need the protection, you need the assurance,” Sloan said.

The impact of the virus on the teaching profession in Indiana has been tremendous, according to Sloan. Teachers are retiring early and being forced to use sick time. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates there are 30 million essential workers, a number that includes teachers.

Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana’s health commissioner, says the state is still waiting on a promised bump in vaccine doses before adding other Hoosiers to those eligible for the shots. “We have consistently been told through the end of January, 79,000 doses a week, and, you know, we schedule even beyond that a little bit, expecting that is what we are going to get.”

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through Jan. 11, 2021, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.