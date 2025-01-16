Lawmaker calls for Indiana regulation of large water pipelines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new bill before Indiana’s lawmakers could bring transparency to the construction of large water pipelines in the state, but it will not impact the controversial LEAP project.

The Limitless Exploration Advanced Pace project in Lebanon’s LEAP Research and and Innovation District is grandfathered in under the bill, which one group at the Statehouse is not happy about.

Speaking Thursday in front of the Senate Utilities Committee, the environmental advocacy group Indiana Conservation Voters told lawmakers they don’t think LEAP should be exempt from what this legislation would create.

Desi Rybolt of Indiana Conservation Voters said, “The multiple carve outs to exempt the LEAP district betray the spirit of the rest of the bill to the people of Lafayette and Lebanon especially, but also to Hoosiers across the state. We feel it is crucial to include the LEAP district in this permitting process.”

Leaders in Tippecanoe County have raised transparency concerns over the LEAP project that could pipe millions of gallons of water each day from the Wabash River to Lebanon.

Ultimately, the bill moved forward, and some lawmakers plan to amend the bill. The author of the bill, Republican Sen. Eric Koch of Bedford, said the new regulations will not undo that deal. “LEAP is an example of what we’re trying to work on, but it’s not the reason. This isn’t about LEAP. It’s about the next LEAP and it’s about being proactive. These high volume transfers are going to get some sets of eyes and some regulatory oversite that they haven’t had before.”

He added, “We realize that sometimes development occurs where water does not exist, so this bill attempts to find the right balance between future needs and future supplies.”

All of the other speakers from various industries like manufacturing and utility companies all testified that they support this new legislation. So did the nonprofit consumer and environmental advocacy group Citizens Action Coalition. Its mission is to advocate for laws that improve quality of life for Hoosiers.

Kerwin Olson with the Citizens Action Coalition also voiced some concerns about the LEAP project. “We don’t object to an exemption to that specific wholesale project, but we still have concerns about the future of that project and supplying that project, which we think the CPCN (Certificate of Public Convenience & Necessity) process and the permitting process from DNR (Indiana Department of Natural Resources) will put in place a public process to allow the public to participate and have their concerns, voices heard.”