Indianapolis Housing Agency client unable to access benefits because of cyberattack

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Housing Agency said a cyberattack is still keeping it from accessing some clients’ benefits.

Along with the ransomware attack on the housing authority in Oct. 2022, the agency was compromised again at the start of this year. This latest hack has kept the authority from accessing individual escrow accounts meant to help clients with expenses since Jan. 18.

“IHA did not have access to its systems, and was unable to determine the escrow amounts for each participant,” Executive Director Willie Garrett told News 8 in an email. “We are working to put in stronger safeguards.”

Kristina Hornaday-Alberts, who’s relied on a wheelchair or walker since a 2012 car crash, hoped to use money from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development‘s Family Self Sufficiency Program to pay for renovations on a new apartment to make it handicap accessible.

“We are not a very ADA-friendly city,” Hornaday-Alberts said.

ADA is the acronym for The Americans with Disabilities Act.

Hornaday-Alberts estimates the housing authority losing access to her Family Self Sufficiency Program account is keeping her from thousands of federal dollars that should have been set aside for her.

“HUD is working with our partners on the ground at the Indianapolis Housing Authority to ensure families can access their funds in a timely manner,” a HUD spokesperson told News 8 in a statement.

The housing authority said HUD isn’t offering any assistance to clients to make up for the frozen funds while the issue is being figured out.

“The housing situation is horrific to navigate,” Hornaday-Alberts said.

The housing authority said its systems have partially returned. It set a Nov. 8 internal deadline to process escrow files. Then, after reviewing files, the authority can start making payouts.

The Office of Rep. Andre Carson, D-Indiana, said those impacted have reached out for assistance. A spokesperson for the congressman said, “We unfortunately cannot guarantee that it will be resolved.”

Carson’s office said it is willing to reach out to HUD on behalf of any constituents affected if they call 317-283-6516.

January’s system breach also impacted the authority’s ability to issue Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher payments, causing Indianapolis and Marion County officials to collect landlord information for Section 8 reimbursement. On Sept. 9, the authority initiated a partial closure “as we work on updating our recovered database.”

In April 2024, Indianapolis officials and HUD took control of IHA operations “to restore public confidence in and accountability.”