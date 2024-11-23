Indianapolis man leads class action lawsuits claiming rental discrimination

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man is leading two class action lawsuits, accusing two separate housing providers of discriminatory practices in their rental policies.

Marckus Williams and the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana are suing Tricon Residential and Progress Residential, two nationwide housing providers that collectively managing more than 130,000 properties.

Williams tells I-Team 8 that he had long since served his time for a felony conviction, and even had his record expunged, when both housing providers denied his rental applications.

“This is not just me. This is an everyday thing for people who have felonies,” Williams said.

Williams says he’s changed since being convicted on drug charges in 2012. He now co-owns the Indy Fresh Market, a grocery built to serve an Indianapolis food desert.

“I did my time, I came home, I’m an advocate for the community,” Williams said.

Amy Nelson, the executive director of Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana, says the lawsuits are aimed at ending “blanket bans” on criminal and eviction history. The center advocates for applicants to be judged on a case-by-case basis.

“Past histories, past crimes should not always be continually held against us,” Nelson said. “People deserve second chances, particularly those who paid their debt to society.”

The housing center’s lawsuit against Progress alleges “arbitrary criminal history policies.”

It claims a Progress “blanket ban” on renting to people with felony convictions led to Black applicants being disqualified at a rate more than eight times than the proportion of white people disqualified, between 2012 and 2021.

The housing center says Tricon’s ban on renting to people with felonies disqualified Black applicants more than five times the amount of white applicants in the last seven years.

Tricon Residential told I-Team 8 in a statement, “Tricon Residential adheres to all fair housing laws and believes the allegations in this suit are baseless. We review resident applications fairly, ethically, and objectively, employing a ‘blind’ screening process not dissimilar from procedures used to review applicants for mortgages, apartment rentals, car leases, and credit cards.”

A spokesperson for Progress Residential said, “As a leading professional property manager, we are committed to promoting a fair and equitable screening process for all applicants. Although we do not comment on pending litigation, we take these allegations seriously and are currently reviewing the claims made in the lawsuit.”

Both class action lawsuits are still adding plaintiffs nationwide.

The housing center asks that anyone who believes they have experienced similar discrimination involving this company to contact them.