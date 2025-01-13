14-year-old girl killed in apartment shooting was ‘small but mighty’ dancer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Deandra J. Clay-Staples, a 14-year old girl gunned down over the weekend in an apartment complex, was a freshman on a high school dance team.

Maranda Sanders, director of G3 Steppers, was the girl’s mentor.

“Deandra was small but mighty. She’s definitely a big bundle of joy in a small body. You didn’t always see her but you heard her.

Sanders says she coached Deandra and watched her grow up as a step dancer, one of the smallest on her team, and the girl was unforgettable.

On Saturday morning, Deandra was gunned down in the south side of Indianapolis on Salisbury Lane at the Laurelwood Apartments. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said it responded to a death investigation just after 11 a.m. at the 1400 block of Salisbury Lane, in an apartment complex near East Troy and Carson avenues.

Deandra’s killer remained at large on Monday afternoon.

Sanders said she was sad and angry. “Very much so angry because our kids are supposed to grow up, you know. We’re not supposed to be burying our children.”

She described Deandra as courageous and fierce during her dance competitions. Sanders said that she taught Deandra and her step sisters to “never be afraid no matter your size. No matter what, never be afraid to be in front to push forward and stand out.”

Sanders says Deandra never got a chance to experience prom or get her driver’s license. “We pray this day never happens that we would have to say goodbye to one of our princesses. We are absolutely heart-broken but still trying to remain strong for her fellow step sisters.”

The family will host a balloon release at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the very place Deandra died, Laurelwood Apartments.

Another balloon release will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the G3 Steppers practice location, 6266 Las Pas Trail.

IMPD urged anyone with information into this shooting to contact Detective Douglas Swails at (317)327-3475 or email him at douglas.swails@indy.gov.

Sanders had a message for the shooter: “You will never be at peace. That uneasiness that you feel at night when you’re by yourself, that’s God convincing you that you need to turn yourself in.”