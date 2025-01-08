Indianapolis residents frustrated with lack of snow removal in neighborhoods

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Slush and more slush still greeted motorist Esther Waltz, who lives off of 49th Street between Keystone and College avenues, on Wednesday, more than two days after a snowstorm ended in Indianapolis.

Waltz said, “It’s very disappointing actually. It almost makes you feel just forgotten. They don’t care. We still haven’t even seen any plow trucks on our streets, so we just kind of have to make our own path.”

Making a path on streets with deep, inconsistent trenches can be treacherous. “Slippin’ and slidin’ all over the place, and I was really worried I was going to get stuck a couple of times,” Waltz said.

For another motorists, Dahlia Darr, it was worse that just slippin’ and slidin’. Darr’s lower-riding sports car couldn’t get off their street at all. “I have not been able to make it to work. I’m not even able to make it to the store. I feel basically trapped. If they could just do one pass with the snowplow it would make a big difference.”

That one pass may not happen because Darr is on a residential street.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works on Thursday was only focusing on connector streets.

Darr said, “I’m really concerned about getting more snow and being trapped even longer.”

Public Works has said its stable of 70 trucks are working around the clock, with crews working 12 hours on and 12 hours off to clear the 8,400 lane miles of streets. Public Works says this strategy is allowing them to plow more streets without the delay of using outside contractors, as was done in the past.

Waltz said, “They need to re-evaluate that, because I don’t think that’s working. We haven’t seen anyone.”

Public Works said Wednesday that it’s monitoring the snow coming Friday, which might have to reset all of their snowplowing efforts, leaving some streets in South Broad Ripple as they are Wednesday.

