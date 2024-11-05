Police prioritize safety at polling locations for Election Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some voters on Monday told I-Team 8 they were concerned about safety at election polling locations.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it is prioritizing safety. “You should feel safe and that’s our goal is that you feel safe,” said IMPD Officer Tommy Thompson, a spokesman for the department.

IMPD says it won’t have officers at polling locations, but they’ll be just a quick phone call away if anyone needs them. Meanwhile, officers will work behind the scenes to identify any potential threats against people voting. “IMPD will be responding as needed for any criminal activity. We ask that any of the citizens that are voting be respectful of the lines. There may be waits, but if you have any concerns or see suspicious activity, you contact a poll worker at the location, or contact the IMPD,” Thompson said.

Kalika Hysell and Jaiden West, two Hoosiers who stood in line at the City-County Building to vote early Monday, both had concerns for their safety when doing so.

“I don’t even need to mention Jan. 6 (2021), but that’s something that concerned me because obviously those behaviors are prevalent,” Hysell said.

Still, both decided it was important to vote. “I need to exercise my right and keep my rights,” Hysell said.

They were comforted knowing police will be doing its part to keep them and all other voters safe. “It’s nice to know they’re there in case we need them,” West said.

For voters on Tuesday, it’s important to know that wearing any clothing, buttons or signs promoting any candidate while inside the polling location could result in criminal charges. It’s called electioneering.

State election officials says anyone accused of electioneering will be allowed to vote, but they could be charged with a Class A misdemeanor, the most serious level of misdemeanor.