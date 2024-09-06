INDOT to install variable speed limits on southeast side of I-465

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Drivers traveling on I-465 on the southeast side from I-65 to I-70 will be seeing variable speed limits signs starting Tuesday.

Speed limits will drop or increase in increments of 5 miles per hour (mph) as needed, based on conditions like traffic, weather, and accidents.

“That’s all to help with the driving behavior that we’re seeing, which is speeding,” said Kyleigh Cramer, public relations director at the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT).

The pilot program is intended to improve safety and traffic flow on the interstate in real time. INDOT says it can create a consistent traffic flow with fewer stop and go situations.

“When we see crash ahead, we’re going to have to slow down those speeders, so when they get to that crash, they are in a slow consistency,” Cramer said.

The standard speed limit is 55 miles an hour, but INDOT says it can go down as low as 35 miles per hour, and the new variable speed limits may not be temporary.

“This is a pilot program,” Cramer said. “It’s going to collect data for when we go and try to push for a more permanent area on I-465.”

Michael Hayes says the speed signs won’t matter.

“It doesn’t really bother me,” Hayes said. “I leave pretty early in the morning. So, it’s limited traffic in the first place.”

INDOT said the digital variable speed limit signs will be posted on both sides of I-465, and police will be enforcing the new real-time speed limits.