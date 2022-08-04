I-Team 8

Indy Chamber of Commerce calls abortion bill process ‘reckless’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Chamber of Commerce, which is typically lockstep with Republican legislators, is asking the entire general assembly to slow down on the abortion bill.

The Indy Chamber of Commerce represents the interests of hundreds of Indianapolis and Marion County-based businesses at the Statehouse. Their membership roles are the ‘who’s -who’ of business and industry in the capital city, and they are telling lawmakers to put the brakes on SB1.

“We have a general assembly who is looking to address a policy over the last 50 years in less than a 4-week span, so that has exacerbated some of the problems for our membership,” said Adam Burtner of the Indy Chamber of Commerce.

The Indy Chamber says the rushed process to pass an abortion bill is at best detrimental to the state and at worst, reckless. They say the bill does not address legal risks for doctors, and could make recruiting and retention for healthcare and other emerging industries difficult. Plus, it may have a negative impact on tourism and convention investments.

“Members of the general assembly, particularly the governor and the super majority, want to push that agenda,” said Indianapolis Democrat State Representative Greg Porter, who says he welcomes the Indy Chambers’ concerns.

Representative Porter says there are similarities with the abortion bill and the religious freedom restoration act commonly called ‘RFRA’.

“Absolutely, I know you remember when RFRA hit, there were a group of individuals then in the business community who spoke out against it. They tweaked [the act] a little bit and everyone came together. It [SB1] is another piece of legislation that is transforming as we speak” said Porter.

The Indy Chamber of Commerce says if the abortion bill passes and is signed into law by the governor, they will be back in the Statehouse in January working to fix the legislation.