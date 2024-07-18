Indy community leaders remember slain activist

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community leaders who worked with Ron Gee are remembering him and the work he did in the community following his shooting death on Thursday morning.

“Ron had a vision for Indianapolis, and that was to create a safer city,” said Rev. Charles Harrison.

Harrison worked with Ron Gee for years trying to curb gun violence in Indianapolis. He told I-Team 8 he was troubled when he found out he was killed by gun violence because he knows that the streets can be dangerous for people who are trying to put an end to the violence.

“There are a lot of people who applaud the work that you do, but then you also have people who don’t applaud the work, who sometimes become your enemies, and you may have conflict with them because they don’t want you doing the good work,” Harrison said. “They don’t want you standing on the corner trying to stop the violence. They don’t want you having events trying to stop the violence because they are part of the problem.”

Rev. Kenneth Sullivan’s church is right across the street from Ron Gee’s old restaurant. He was friends with Ron in his mission to end violence. He told I-Team 8 he’s devastated by his death.

“This is one of those unfortunate things that causes all of us to stop and pause, and to see the impact of gun violence in our community and the epidemic of gun violence across America,” Sullivan said. “It’s not an urban thing. It’s not a suburban thing. It’s an American thing. I mean, we’ve got a lot of guns on the street. I think we need more programs that help people to deescalate situations. I think we need programs like what Ron had, and that’s trying to cease fire and stop the violence. Those are the things that we really need. So, we need more people like him in our community. So, it’s tragic to see someone who was trying to curb violence become a victim of violence.”

Harrison told I-Team 8’s Kody Fisher that Ron Gee’s legacy will live on in Indianapolis.

“If we can save one person, then our work is not in vain, and I think that is the kind of heart that Ron had,” Harrison said.

Sullivan said his church will hold a moment of silence in honor of Ron Gee at their back to school event this Saturday.