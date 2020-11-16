Indy cracks down on mask mandate: 900 complaints, 600 citations, 11 cases in court

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As the number of coronavirus cases increases, so does the number of complaints coming into the Marion County Public Health Department about businesses not enforcing the mask mandate.

Enforcement of the mask mandate has been a sticky issue since the order was given. News 8 was told not one person has been cited for not wearing a mask and only one business has paid a fine.

Marion County’s health department through Monday has received over 900 complaints and more than 600 notices of violations to businesses for violating the public health order during the pandemic. Through October, 11 cases have been filled in court seeking $1,000 fines. The enforcement of the public health order is done almost exclusively by health inspectors. Businesses found to be in violation are given summons to appear in court. The health department was unable to report how many businesses had been cited.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett Mayor said, “I want to make sure those bad actors understand that the city has no interest whatsoever incentivizing your business if you are not complying with the orders and in so doing actively endangering the public health.”

In August, the Indianapolis Speedrome was fined $1,000 for exceeding the number of people allowed inside the facility. The health department said the Speedrome is the only business to pay a fine for violating the public health order during the pandemic.

Despite signs at businesses and other gathering places warning people that a mask is required to come inside, even the health department turned away at least two people without masks in a matter of minutes at its front door Monday.

Over the last 50 days, coronavirus cases have been on a steady increase, and Hogsett has warned business owners that don’t enforce the mandate that they could face a loss in future coronavirus relief funding.

“We in the city are prepared to disqualify business from future programs if they have been found to willfully or repeatedly violate our health orders,” Hogsett said.

The state announced last week it is offering $20 million to cities and towns to step up enforcement and compliance of the mask mandate.

