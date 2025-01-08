Plowing ‘ahead of schedule’ according to Indy DPW

Indy DPW is focusing on connector streets instead of primary streets now that they are ahead of schedule. (WISH photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After the winter storm ended, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works says they’re ahead of schedule. Now, they’re changing the plan.

By being ahead of schedule, Indy DPW is shifting their focus from primary streets to connector streets. Crews are continuing to work 12 hours on and 12 hours off.

DPW map showing which roads are primary and which are connectors. (Provided photo/Indianapolis Department of Public Works)

“Our union’s sheer will power and sheer commitment that is driving them forward,” Auboni Hart, Indy DPW spokeswoman, said.

49th street just west of Keystone is one of the connector roads. I-Team 8 didn’t see any plows clearing it Tuesday, but we know plows are out working streets like this.

After these are clear, their focus will shift again.

“Our intent is to be able to pivot to more residentials as soon as possible. We are looking at another possible weather event this weekend. It is extremely too soon to tell, so as we get closer and closer to the weekend we will make a call on whether or not to proceed in which direction to proceed, because we might have to begin this entire plowing experience all over again,” Hart said.

While crews continue their work, Mother Nature throws challenges at them.

“Those freezing nights are going to make it a little more challenging to keep things like the inevitable, right? That black ice off the road, it’s not impossible. We’re going to continue to salt the roads to make it more challenging for black ice to form,” Hart said.

The biggest danger area for black ice is some of the connector streets that haven’t been plowed. The more drivers that are on those roads, the more snow turns to slush. That slush can freeze, leaving dangerous black ice for morning commuters before they can reach the main roads.