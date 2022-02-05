Indy Public Works snow removal continues into neighborhoods

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The city government had 80 of its plows out Friday, and also hired five contractors with another 170 plows, for a total of 250 plows out on the streets.
At least one block of North New Jersey Street was getting special snow-removal treatment from Larry Lee. “I haven’t seen any plow trucks, so I’ve taken matters into my own hands, so I have taken my snowblower out and I’m snowblowing the roadway,” Lee said.
Lee is blowing the snow right back onto the median that separates northbound and southbound traffic. That way, the snow is not thrown back on his neighbors’ sidewalks or piled up in the middle of the street. A big “W” on Lee’s hat shows he is a Wisconsin native, and let’s just say he is familiar with winter and snow removal. He said his wife and son had some trouble with the snow Thursday.
The city has contracted with private snow-removal companies to plow residential streets, but it’s hard telling when a plow will make it to his street.
Lee said, “Yes … I have seen none, and so I can’t wait, and if we have this frost, which they are predicting, and if this snow freezes, it’s going to be a mess. It is going to turn into ice.”
On Friday morning, Dan Parker, the city’s Department of Public Works director, and Mayor Joe Hogsett gave an update on the snow-removal progress. Parker said the city is spending $500,000 for the contractors, and the department has used almost 5,000 tons of salt so far. The drivers who are headed out have specific targets to hit.
Parker said, “We do have some more work to do. We understand that mainly intersections and turn lanes, so if folks could bear with us as we clean that up today there are some streets where maybe a truck went down and we haven’t completed the clearing of that particular street.”
I-Team 8 found wet pavement on many of the main streets and followed two Public Works trucks up Spring Mill Road as they cleared the remaining snow.
But, the side streets are another story. I-Team 8 found the driver of a Jeep stuck and spinning his wheels until two guys stopped and helped push him free.
Later, on the Near Southside, a viewer sent us these pictures of a barefooted and shirtless man helping push a pickup truck through the snow.
Parker said Friday morning, “If folks feel like their streets should have been done and it hadn’t, they should call the Mayor’s Action Center (317-327_4622) to report it, but please give us time. We had one contractor that just started.”
Or you can take matters into your own hands.
Lee said he enjoys the time outside and giving his snowblower a good workout, and let’s face it the neighbors love it. “Oh, they appreciate me. They don’t have to tell me. I know it, yeah, I know it.”
The city has cautioned people about plowing streets on their own in the past: The city is not responsible for broken equipment. Also, if they are caught putting the snow back on the street, they could be fined.
News release
“INDIANAPOLIS — Many Indianapolis residents may have seen a plow from their front window this morning as contracted crews began to push snow off of smaller, residential streets following the end of most snow accumulation overnight. Some vendors were able to get started plowing residential streets very early Friday morning, and all vendors contracted by the Indianapolis Department of Public Works (Indy DPW) have now mobilized trucks on roadways, comprising more than a hundred vehicles.
“Vendors are contracted for a single pass along each of the approximately 4,400 lane miles of public, residential streets—including both the “Connector” network of streets and beyond—in neighborhoods across Indianapolis. Motorists who park along public, residential roadways should be advised that contracted plows will make a single pass through each street, likely on Friday or Saturday. Indy DPW encourages motorists to “hug the curb” when parking, or to park in off-street locations if possible, allowing contracted plows maximum space on tighter, residential streets.
“Additionally, the more than 80 vehicles in Indy DPW’s Snow Force fleet will continue to address thoroughfares and secondary streets, hoping to make headway Friday as snow accumulation has ended, and focusing on turn lanes and areas known to get slushy. Drivers will watch for blowing snow to drift into roadways, particularly on eastbound-westbound thoroughfares. A shift change brought in a fresh set of Indy Snow Force drivers at 11 A.M. Friday.
“Residents who park cars along DPW’s regular plow routes are advised to park off-street if possible. Any lane or space where a car is parked is an area that is unable to be plowed. Moving snow out of the middle of the street can sometimes necessitate moving it into a parking lane.
“Routes plowed by contractors are not represented on Indy’s Snow Force Viewer map, which shows thoroughfares where Indy Snow Force vehicles have recently plowed. Private neighborhood streets and those roadways not under City of Indianapolis maintenance jurisdiction will not be plowed.
“Indianapolis saw greater than eight inches of snow fall throughout Thursday by some reports, with most accumulation ending before midnight. Winds overnight led to some drifting of snow already on the ground. Friday is expected to lack significant precipitation, though winds and blowing snow may still be present.
“Residents share some snow removal responsibility with the City: Residents have a duty to clear the area around their mailboxes and the sidewalks in front of their residences, businesses, or other properties, even if these spaces are technically in the public right-of-way.
“If driving is necessary, motorists are urged to drive with care during wintry conditions, especially on bridge overpasses or locations known to get slippery. Remember to leave plenty of time to safely reach your destination, allow plenty of clearance near other vehicles, and keep at least three car lengths between your vehicle and Snow Force trucks. It is recommended that drivers carry blankets, a small shovel, and a charged cell phone in case of incidents while traveling.
“Indy DPW has previously announced that all trash, heavy trash, and curbside recycling services would be suspended for Thursday, January 3, and Friday, January 4 due to the weather event. More information is here. Normal Saturday operations are also suspended for the Citizens’ Transfer Station and for the rotating ToxDrop location on February 5.
“Indy DPW crews began working Wednesday to respond to issues related to gusty winds and high water on roadways. Should related street issues still be present, such as downed tree limbs blocking a roadway or a malfunctioning traffic signal, these can be called into the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622. Calls to the Mayor’s Action Center after normal business hours can be directed to DPW Dispatch by selecting option ‘2’. Intersections without power will require AES Indiana to restore electricity before signal technicians can complete maintenance work.
“Indy DPW has activated more than 200 personnel to assist with operations throughout this multi-day weather event, addressing the various impacts of the storm. Workers across various shifts and from various teams include those in Fleet Services, Stormwater Operations, Forestry maintenance, Traffic Signal technicians, and Snow plow drivers and laborers. Crews are expected to remain active until the end of the weather event, working in 12-hour shifts, as Snow Force leadership continues to monitor the changing forecast.
“Follow @IndySnowForce on Twitter for regular updates on snow fight activity during winter weather events. The Indy Snow Force Viewer will be activated as trucks plow snow from roads during this winter weather event. The Indy Snow Force Viewer shows where roads have been plowed or treated with salt.
“The City has made additional resources available to help residents ride out the winter storm, including tips on safe sheltering inside your home, residential snow clearing, caring for pets and shelter for homeless residents, available here.”News release issued 3 p.m. Feb. 4, 2022, from Indianapolis city government