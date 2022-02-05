I-Team 8

Indy Public Works snow removal continues into neighborhoods

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The city government had 80 of its plows out Friday, and also hired five contractors with another 170 plows, for a total of 250 plows out on the streets.

At least one block of North New Jersey Street was getting special snow-removal treatment from Larry Lee. “I haven’t seen any plow trucks, so I’ve taken matters into my own hands, so I have taken my snowblower out and I’m snowblowing the roadway,” Lee said.

Lee is blowing the snow right back onto the median that separates northbound and southbound traffic. That way, the snow is not thrown back on his neighbors’ sidewalks or piled up in the middle of the street. A big “W” on Lee’s hat shows he is a Wisconsin native, and let’s just say he is familiar with winter and snow removal. He said his wife and son had some trouble with the snow Thursday.

The city has contracted with private snow-removal companies to plow residential streets, but it’s hard telling when a plow will make it to his street.

Lee said, “Yes … I have seen none, and so I can’t wait, and if we have this frost, which they are predicting, and if this snow freezes, it’s going to be a mess. It is going to turn into ice.”

On Friday morning, Dan Parker, the city’s Department of Public Works director, and Mayor Joe Hogsett gave an update on the snow-removal progress. Parker said the city is spending $500,000 for the contractors, and the department has used almost 5,000 tons of salt so far. The drivers who are headed out have specific targets to hit.

Parker said, “We do have some more work to do. We understand that mainly intersections and turn lanes, so if folks could bear with us as we clean that up today there are some streets where maybe a truck went down and we haven’t completed the clearing of that particular street.”

I-Team 8 found wet pavement on many of the main streets and followed two Public Works trucks up Spring Mill Road as they cleared the remaining snow.

But, the side streets are another story. I-Team 8 found the driver of a Jeep stuck and spinning his wheels until two guys stopped and helped push him free.

Later, on the Near Southside, a viewer sent us these pictures of a barefooted and shirtless man helping push a pickup truck through the snow.

Parker said Friday morning, “If folks feel like their streets should have been done and it hadn’t, they should call the Mayor’s Action Center (317-327_4622) to report it, but please give us time. We had one contractor that just started.”

Or you can take matters into your own hands.

Lee said he enjoys the time outside and giving his snowblower a good workout, and let’s face it the neighbors love it. “Oh, they appreciate me. They don’t have to tell me. I know it, yeah, I know it.”

The city has cautioned people about plowing streets on their own in the past: The city is not responsible for broken equipment. Also, if they are caught putting the snow back on the street, they could be fined.

News release