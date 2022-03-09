I-Team 8

Indy renter with carbon monoxide issues, gas leaks finally gets answers from landlord

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — When Shane Coomes and his family signed a lease with FirstKey Homes last April, they weren’t expecting all of the issues that followed.

Coomes says there were problems with the stove, fireplace, water heater, and furnace. There were gas leaks and problems with carbon monoxide, which Coomes says sent him to the emergency room.

“My arm was numb to the point where I was scared that I was having a heart attack,” Coomes said. “It’s a huge concern, especially [for the 7-year-old who lives here, because his] room is the closest to the utility room where our furnace and hot water is. And, you know, we had the [carbon monoxide] leaks there and a gas leak up there.”

Coomes showed I-Team 8 several pages of documents showing his attempts to get things fixed through service companies provided by FirstKey homes. He says he tried for months to get repairs made and got little help from management, all while the various issues caused his utility bill to jump from $300 per month to $525.

“Most of the time, you can’t get ahold of anybody, or you try to talk to the property manager [and they’re] not in the office,” Coomes said.

I-Team 8 reached out to FirstKey Homes on Coomes’ behalf. The company says that since being contacted by I-Team 8, it has worked hard to address all of the issues in the home.

Cashona Rinehart, regional vice president for FirstKeyHomes, gave I-Team 8 the following statement: