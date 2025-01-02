Interstate shootings help drive increased demand for bulletproofing cars

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An early Thursday morning shooting on I-70 continued a violent trend that Indiana State Police has tracked in recent years.

Interstate shootings have become a persistent problem.

In 2019, Indiana State Police saw one case a month. By 2023, that tally rose to more than one a week.

Indiana saw 70 interstate shootings in 2024, which was higher than any other year according to state police.

The violence is driving more customers to businesses including Armormax, which bulletproofs cars. Armormax COO Justin Johnson said, “The type of people we’re getting calls and emails and sales inquiries from has definitely changed in the last four or five years.”

It isn’t a standard upgrade. Armormax tends to charge from $40,000-$85,000.

But, Johnson tells News 8, he’s seen an increase in demand from people who wouldn’t be considered a typical, high-value target. Instead of strictly working with law enforcement, athletes, and high-profile clients, Johnson has noticed more people wanting to armor their personal vehicle.

“They’re seeing reports where acts of violence are just happening to random folks. There may not be a target on them, necessarily, but they might be the unfortunate target of a random act of violence.”

Last year’s 70 interstate shootings were 16 more than the 54 in 2023, according to state police.

“The world’s changing,” Johnson said. “Unfortunately, these types of crimes are happening.”

Johnson tells News 8 the recent demand for bulletproofing personal vehicles has even changed the way Armormax markets itself, by creating products catered to people who aren’t considered likely targets.