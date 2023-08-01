“It was just a whole bunch of shots”: Partygoers retell the events of the Muncie mass shooting

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — After a block party in Muncie Sunday turned violent, killing 1 and injuring several others, partygoers shared new descriptions of the events during the shooting as police still search for the person, or people, who pulled the trigger.

“It was just a lot of shots. Just a whole bunch of shots. It had to been over 50, it sounded like it was an automatic,” Nette Gudger, who was at the party with her sisters, shared.

Those gunshots killed 30-year-old Joseph Bonner. His birthday and the day he died are spray painted on the street corner where he died, alongside messages and words of love left by his family.

While Bonner’s family grieves, Shealyn Orr, Gudger’s sister, begins a long road to recovery.

Orr’s sisters told I-Team 8 that she was run over by a car when people started fleeing for safety.

“She’s got a broken shoulder, broken ribs, a broken pelvic bone. She’s got a big wound on her leg, and a collapsed lung,” Gudger said.

On Tuesday, doctors removed Orr’s breathing tube, which allowed Orr to share what happened to her sisters.

“She said to (the driver), ‘Please stop, you just hit me,’ and she said they actually stopped (driving) on top of her and then sped off,” Gudger said.

Orr and Gudger’s other sister, Ashley Erby, says Orr is going to need a lot of help. “She has three children at home. She’s probably going to have to go through therapy, learn how to walk again. It’s going to be a lot.”

I-Team 8 reached out to the Muncie Police Department for an update on the people injured in the shooting and for an update on their investigation, but have not heard a response yet.

