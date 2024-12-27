Jan. 6 riot defendant from Indiana is applying for asylum in Canada

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Jan. 6 riot defendant from Indiana who escaped his prison sentence is applying for refugee status in Canada.

Antony Vo in November told I-Team 8 he still believes President-elect Donald Trump will deliver pardons to all Jan. 6 riot defendants once he’s back in the Oval Office on Jan. 20. But, for now, Vo is waiting for that day in Canada as he goes through the country’s asylum process.

Vo said his immediate plans include skiing.

He and his mother, Annie Vo, were convicted as nonviolent participants in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, but Antony never served his nine-month sentence.

“The majority of Jan. 6 people have been held more than accountable,” Antony Vo said.

Vo says he’s already gone through medical evaluations but canceled a refugee eligibility hearing with Canadian authorities. He’s waiting for assurances that he won’t be detained and sent back to the U.S.

Vo’s application for political refugee status makes sweeping claims that he’s the victim of a government conspiracy, writing that his conviction is “purely political persecution.”

The application, obtained by I-Team 8, states a legal fund set up for Jan. 6 riot defendants is helping Vo pay for an attorney.

He has no plans to turn himself in. “Our country, ourselves, we have a long history of standing up for our rights, what we believe in.”

Canadian officials say that, due to privacy legislation, the government cannot comment on specific refugee cases. But, one of the factors officials will use to evaluate a refugee claim is whether that person has committed a serious crime.

The U.S. Marshals Service by Friday afternoon had not responded to requests for an update on the search for Vo.