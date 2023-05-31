Judge tells former Purdue basketball standout to turn down the music and stop the gun fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A.J. Hammons’ neighbors aren’t fans of his parties. There is a temporary restraining order in place that prohibits the former Purdue basketball player from holding any large gatherings. On Wednesday morning, his neighbors were hoping a judge would make the restraining order permanent. Instead, the judge extended the current order until the next hearing.

When I-Team 8 senior investigative reporter Richard Essex tried to ask Hammons a question, the former Purdue standout backhanded the microphone and refused to answer any questions. He wouldn’t talk about the gunfire caught on a neighbor’s surveillance camera. Hammons is being sued by the Harrison Run neighborhood association and four homeowners. Over the past four years, Hammons has been throwing parties. To attend, the attendees pay big money. Nick Blesch Clark is one of the homeowners suing Hammons. He says his home was hit by at least five bullets following a party at Hammons’ house two weeks ago.

“It is well past time for this to be over. I shouldn’t have to worry about my kids getting shot in their beds,” said Blesch Clark.

Blesch Clark told News 8 that following one of Hammons parties, there was a gun fight in his driveway. A few rounds hit his mailbox. Shell casings littered his driveway, the street, and his neighbor’s drive. The parties started in the spring of 2019, slowed down a bit in 2020, and have been roaring along ever since.

“I’m still terrified. I’m still furious. I’m a mixture of both because I want to be back in my home and feel safe in it and I don’t right now,” said Blesch Clark.

The police have been called several times and party goers have been arrested running from the house, but the parties continue. Hammons advertises the parties on social media. the last one, planned for Memorial Day weekend, was cancelled after a judge issued a temporary restraining order. Indianapolis City-County Council member Ethan Evans represents this area.

“We need to get this stopped and put an end to the partying. Thankfully, at this moment, nothing further has been happening. Its unfortunate that it got to this point,” said Councilor Evans.

AJ Hammons put the house up for sale with an asking price of just over a million dollars. The house didn’t sell, and according to court documents, he filed for bankruptcy in November 2022.