Kegan Kline appears in court Thursday

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Kegan Kline, a central figure in the unsolved 2017 murder of two teenage girls in Delphi, appeared in court via zoom Thursday.

Thursday’s hearing was the first of two pre-trial conferences. Kline’s trial is set for January 2023.

Cameras are generally not allowed in Indiana courts during legal proceedings.

Reporters were allowed behind the doors, though, where Kline was seen in court for the first time since 2020.

Kline is accused of using a fake social media profile called “anthony_shots” to solicit explicit pictures from at least 15 girls. He faces 30 child-porn related charges.

One of those girls who communicated with Kline via the profile is Liberty German, who was one of the teenage girls murdered in 2017. She had discussions with him the day she was murdered.

News 8’s newsgathering partner, podcasters Aine Cain and Kevin Greenlee, of the podcast Murder Sheet, are following this case closely.

“We were expecting him to be represented by his attorney and just sort of stay silent, and that is exactly what he did. He was very closed mouth and very still on the video monitor,” Cain said.

In court today, lawyers from both sides agreed they needed some time for discovery, or examination of evidence.

“I imagine there is a ton of material still on Kegan Kline’s devices. even just a single GB of material amounts to thousands and thousands of printed pages. There is a great deal to go through,” Greenlee said.

The last picture we have of Kline came from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office in 2020. Today a different man appeared, his head is shaved and he has grown a beard.

For the past two years, he has been kept behind the brick walls of the Miami County Jail.

State police took custody of him for a short time earlier this summer for further questioning, although they have not confirmed a five-week search of the Wabash River in Peru is related to that questioning.

I-team 8 is told Kline may be working on a deal in exchange for information related to the Delphi murders.

The next time we expect to see Kline is Dec. 22 for the second pre-trial conference.