Kindergarten teacher killed; husband arrested

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The parents of a kindergarten teacher alleged to have been murdered by her husband spoke Monday to News 8.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found 26-year-old Amber Morgan brutally murdered after 7:15 a.m. Saturday in her home off West 30th Street and North White River Parkway East Drive.

“This woman, they don’t make ’em like that,” said Corey Morgan, Amber’s father.

He describes his daughter as a bright star who loved being a mother. The last night they saw her, he said, “She went to Costco with her mother. She took everything up two flights of stairs, just having a 5-week old baby.”

He says she was a good mother and requested News 8 use his daughter’s maiden name: Morgan.

Her husband, Robert Cooley, confessed to his wife’s murder. According to court documents, he told officers, “I did something bad. I need to go to jail” and then later “I took my wife’s life.”

A police report says her face was beaten so severely she was unrecognizable. She was shot in the head, and her throat was slit. Officers saw blood on Cooley’s hands and clothing.

Amber’s parents said Amber and Cooley have been together for about four or five years. There were red flags with Cooley, but they didn’t think it would go this far.

Starla Hart, Amber’s mom, said, “He was verbally abusing her and started to spiral out of control a little shortly after the birth of her baby/”

Amber’s father added, “He threatened me. He tried to engage in a physical altercation with me.”

Amber’s mom says Amber asked her for a petition for dissolution of marriage papers the night before she was killed.

Corey said, “We think he tried to confront her and she told him something he didn’t want to hear.”

Amber was a kindergarten teacher at Victory College Prep since April 2023.

“She just cared for others so deeply. She has a history of connecting with anyone,” her mom said.

Her husband was arrested on a preliminary murder charge, and, on Monday, was in Marion County jail without bond.

Amber’s parents said they will be adopting Audri, Amber’s 5-week-old baby.

“Now, we have to do the same and let her daughter know what kind of mother she had,” said Amber’s mom.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact IMPD Det. Christopher Edwards at 317-327-3475 or email him at christopher.edwards@indy.gov.

Help is available for victims of domestic violence. Below is a list of suggested resources on the Domestic Violence Network website: