Lamp nearly hits pedestrian at Bottleworks intersection

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A dramatic video showed an SUV hitting a lamp post that nearly plowed into two people in the Bottleworks District near downtown Indy.

Richard Sullivan’s security camera captured the moment. He says this is not the first time this has happened. This is the sixth lamp post that was destroyed by vehicles, and he calls this intersection dangerous, if not deadly, for pedestrians.

Sullivan has lived in the corner since 1988, and since the speed table was installed three years ago, Sullivan said, “it’s a constant stress and trauma. I’m just waiting for the next incident.”

Speed tables slope up to slow traffic down. It’s a speed bump, but has a table-like top so vehicles can ease up the road to slow down. But even with the speed table and a sign that reads 15 miles per hour, vehicles speed up. Some use that table as a launching pad. Another video showed motorcyclists speeding up at the intersection. Sullivan thinks getting rid of the speed table or a better design can help.

In one instance, Sullivan and the neighborhood mailman said a new fire hydrant was placed after the previous one was hit by a fast-moving vehicle. It landed 20 feet across the street to another neighbor’s property.

“We worked as neighbors to try to get things fixed, but we’re just ignored,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan is part of the Chatham Arch neighborhood, and he said they voted and requested to remove the speed table.

I-Team 8 reached out to the Department of Public Works (DPW) about this intersection. A spokesperson told me they don’t have a record of crashes in that area and the speed table was built by private company Bottleworks. In a statement, DPW said, “Painted crosswalks, raised crosswalks, speed tables and well-lit intersections are among the tools we are deploying in our city’s right-of-way infrastructure to help stop selfish driving and bring an increased level of safety to vulnerable road users.”

Bottleworks did not respond to I-Team 8’s inquiry.

AES Indiana said they are aware of the broken light pole, and they are responding immediately to make the area safe.

“The city and Bottleworks didn’t talk to any of us in this side of the street when they were designing and building it,” Sullivan said. “Zero neighborhood input, and we’re quite upset with the outcome.