Lawsuit forces Colts fans to find new tailgating spots

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some Colts fans are scrambling to find new tailgating spots for the season because of a legal fight between the team and a parking company.

Colts fan Jeff Shriver told I-Team 8 he paid for eight spots just south of the stadium back in December. They’re spots he’s had for the past six years. One month before the season, Gate Ten Events and Parking told Shriver the spots were no longer his.

“At first, we just got told that they didn’t have these spots available for us, and we had to go down about three blocks,” Shriver said.

Shriver was shocked, considering they paid for this year’s spots back in December.

“We paid money. We didn’t get what we going to get. It’s been a hassle for us. I didn’t sleep at all last night. Tossing and turning wondering what I was going to do,” Shriver said.

Shriver got caught in the middle of a lawsuit.

The Indianapolis Colts are suing Gate Ten, who is the company that leases the land from the team to operate their business. Court documents say Gate Ten owes the Colts more than $360,000 in back rent.

In Jan. 2023, the rent for the lots doubled, but court documents show Gate Ten continued to pay the original amount. That is how they fell so far behind on rent.

On July 23, a judge ruled that Gate Ten could no longer operate the lots, forcing fans like Shriver to pivot. When Shriver found out he couldn’t park in the spots he paid for, he reached out to the company in charge of the lot: iPark.

“He let me know that they’ve been in kind of a bind because they just got this information a couple weeks ago, and they weren’t transferred any of the information of anybody parked here, of who’s paid, who hasn’t paid,” Shriver said.

iPark later told Shriver he could have the spaces he paid for once he showed his receipts.

In a statement, the Colts did not address the lawsuit, but said, “iPark, a very experienced and well-established company in the Central Indiana parking market, is the new operator of the parking lots adjoining McCarty Street south of Lucas Oil Stadium. Any fans who purchased parking from the previous operator should call iPark at (888) 280-7275 to arrange for 2024 parking.”

In a statement, attorneys for Gate Ten told I-Team 8’s Kody Fisher they could not comment on pending litigation, but added, “GT Properties continues to operate parking and shuttle services on other real estate and provide exceptional customer experience. Customers of GT Properties should call 317-737-2036 with any questions about their parking”

With this drama behind him, Shriver is shifting his attention to something more important.

“We’ll focus on the Colts winning and not where we’re going to park to get there,” Shriver said.