Leaked documents could put Delphi murders case in jeopardy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The podcast Murder Sheet has confirmed leaked documents in the Delphi murders case are authentic crime scene pictures.

The podcasters told I-Team 8 that the documents came to them in an unsolicited via email.

“Some of the worst I have ever seen. Very very disturbing, very upsetting not only what we are seeing but also the fact that they got out,” said Anie Cain, a journalist with the Murder Sheet podcast.

Cain and attorney Kevin Greenlee produce the podcast. They received the documents in the middle of the night. The images, they say, came from a former employee of attorney Andrew Baldwin, who is part of suspect Richard Allen’s defense team.

Allen, of Delphi, was arrested on Oct. 28 for the February 2017 murders of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi. Their bodies were found Feb. 14, 2017, in a rugged, heavily wooded area near the trail.

The attorney’s former employee had left Baldwin’s practice a few years ago and never worked on the Allen case. However, that person took pictures of the documents with a phone and then gave the images to another person, who then sent them out.

Greenlee and Cain called the police once they realized what had been sent to them and deleted the images.

Greenlee said, “If these images are published, it could potentially have an adverse impact on Richard Allen’s right to a fair trial. When people see graphic crime scene photos it can enflame them, it can stop them from really thinking and weighing all the evidence as they should.”

A gag order has prohibited all parties involved in the case from speaking about it.

I-Team 8 was unable to independently verify the authenticity of the leaked documents.

Judge Francis Gull, the administrative judge of Allen Superior Court’s Criminal Division who was assigned as a special judge to the Allen case, has ordered both sides into her courtroom in Fort Wayne on Thursday.

Gull’s order, issued last week, says that the hearing will address “other matters which have recently arisen.”

Cain from the Murder Sheet told I-Team 8, “Both defense attorney’s could very well be held responsible. Judge Fran Gull has a lot of latitude over what she can do in response to this egregious leak including removing both attorneys from the case.”

Cain says she has seen no evidence that either of Allen’s court-appointed lawyers had any hand in leaking these documents.

The defense attorneys previously had caught the attention of the court for leaked documents. In the spring, discovery documents were leaked, and Baldwin accepted responsibility.

Thursday’s hearing will come after a flurry of motions from the defense team. Most of the motions claim the prosecutor has withheld evidence, and that the Abby and Libby may have been killed as part of a “ritualistic sacrifice.”

The judge also must still rule on the defense motions to suppress evidence found at Allen’s home last year, and whether to move Allen out of a maximum-security state prison.

Allen’s trial has been scheduled to begin in January, but would be delayed if Allen’s defense team is order off the case.