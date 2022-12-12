I-Team 8

Lebanon council prepares to vote on massive annexation for business park

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — Jim Love rolled out a map of the proposed annexation on his dining room table.

The map showed a pink area with 5,200 acres — or more than 8 square miles — that the Lebanon City Council was to vote on Monday night whether to annex.

The map’s light green, shaded areas represent property owners who have declined the annexation into the suburb northwest of Indianapolis in Boone County.

For I-Team 8, Love pointed out his farm, one of the larger areas on the map. The annexed area will eventually become part of the LEAP Lebanon Innovation and Research District, an area under development by the state and the Indiana Economic Development Corp. “LEAP stands for ‘limitless exploration/advanced pace,’ the city said in a July news release, “as the state plans to use the rural Boone County site to attract companies in the advanced manufacturing, research and development, life sciences, technology, and microelectronics and semiconductor industries.”

One of Love’s issues with the development is the lack of information on what companies are coming to the area.

He said, “I’d love to get to go the meeting where the decisions are really made.”

Love is one of the founders of a grassroots organization called Boone County Preservation Group. It hired a lawyer to navigate the complexities of annexation and economic development. He and many of his neighbors were somewhat blindsided earlier this year by a 1,400-acre annexation for an Eli Lilly and Co. development. Now, the city wants more land.

Love said, “Everybody that is disassociated by one step or so away from this, they always have the same opinion. It’s, like, ‘That can’t be true.’ ‘This doesn’t make any sense.’ And quite frankly, that is partially why we got behind the eight ball ….”

The farm owner says the Lilly project drove up the price of land around Lebanon. Some of his neighbors have sold farm ground for $68,000 an acre, which is 10 times the average price across Indana.

The Lebanon City Council on Monday night was expected to vote on the annexation. News 8’s Danielle Zulkosky is at the council meeting, which starts at 7:15 p.m.