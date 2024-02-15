Man accused of attempted murder of police officer found guilty

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A jury on Thursday night convicted a 33-year-old Indianapolis man accused of the attempted murder of an Indianapolis police officer in 2022, online court records show.

Mylik Hill was accused of shooting Officer Tommy Mandan in the neck during late-night hours of Feb. 27, 2022, in the Fountain Square area.

According to online court records, he was found guilty of two counts of attempted murder; six counts of resisting law enforcement; and a count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violence felon. His sentencing hearing was set for 1 p.n. March 11 in Marion Superior Court 27.

Hill represented himself. He testified Thursday, asking himself questions and then answering them.

“Mylik Hill, was you shot under your arm on Feb. 27 ? Yes. Mylik Hill, will you show the gunshot wounds of what you saying?”

At that point, Hill got up and took off his shirt to show a gunshot wound. Judge Angela Dow Davis even helped him take off his tie.

Earlier on Thursday, Hill had second thoughts on representing himself. The judge asked Hill if he wanted to bring on his stand-by counsel.

“All I’m asking is that I get a little time to make a decision, and Rachel can come tell me and explain to me ’cause I want to be understood, what I’m doing.”

The judge responded, “You can have the lunch period, but we are finishing this trial today.”

Hill decided to continue to represent himself.

He’s accused of shooting the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer in the throat during a foot chase following a traffic stop.

If the jury finds Hill guilty, it will reconvene to consider an habitual offender sentencing enhancement.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.

