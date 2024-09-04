Missouri man arrested in 31-year-old case of murder in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thirty-one years ago, Carmen Van Huss’ father found his daughter’s dead body at her apartment.

She was stabbed 61 times on head, face and body. She was naked and raped.

Decades later, that family can finally rest after Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found a breakthrough in this cold case due to a DNA genealogy test.

Carmen’s brother Jimmy said in a news conference Tuesday, “For my dad to find his daughter after what was brutally done to her, it’s bittersweet. I wish he was here to see it.”

“She was taken from me when I was a freshman in high school and, thankfully, finally, the man who did this is where he needs to be.”

Dana Shepherd, 52, from Missouri, was arrested. Detectives matched his DNA to that of the crime scene through genetic genealogy analysis. Shepherd was charged with two counts of murder and a count of rape with deadly force. Police says an extradition hearing will be scheduled in the next few days to bring Shepherd to Indianapolis.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in the news conference, “What they (the family) had to deal with in the last 30 years, understanding they are still grieving the loss of their family member, their loved one, while the person who we are alleging, who is ultimately responsible for this action is walking around enjoying their freedom.”

IMPD Deputy Chief Kendale Adams said in the news conference, “Today is not a victory lap. Today is providing closure for families and so many families in our community that don’t have closure.”

Van Huss’s mother didn’t say a word in the news conference, but her actions spoke loudly. She gripped the hands of another person next to her.

Jimmy Van Huss said, “There’s a lot of people who missed Carmen. She had a lot of family, friends.”